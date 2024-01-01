Menu
LT POWER SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado

92,379 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado

LT POWER SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado

LT POWER SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,379KM
VIN 3GCUKREC5HG482426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,379 KM

Vehicle Description

The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2017 Chevrolet Silverado