2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

$29,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 7 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10472997

10472997 Stock #: FS:16718

FS:16718 VIN: 1GCVKNEC4HZ203853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,711 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

