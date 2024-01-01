Menu
JUST ARRIVED - THIS TRUCK WONT LAST LONG

ONE OWNER VEHICLE

Upgraded Rims and Tires, Leather Interior, Heated & A/C Seats,Backup Camera, Navigation, Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, USB/AUX Input, Memory Seats, Power Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.
As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

94,658 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ w/2LZ

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ w/2LZ

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEJ4HG512862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

