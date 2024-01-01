Menu
LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Black on Black Beauty Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscaars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

205,900 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECOHG516515

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,900 KM

Vehicle Description

 

LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Black on Black Beauty Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscaars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where "Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500