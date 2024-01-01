$23,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECOHG516515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,900 KM
Vehicle Description
LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Black on Black Beauty Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscaars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where "Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500