2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,121KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC2HG475790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,121 KM
Vehicle Description
LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Classic Silver on Black Running Rails Fitted Mats Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500