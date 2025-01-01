Menu
LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Classic Silver on Black Running Rails Fitted Mats Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

240,121 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

12398763

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
240,121KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC2HG475790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,121 KM

Vehicle Description

LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Classic Silver on Black Running Rails Fitted Mats Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500