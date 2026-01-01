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Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in London, ON

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

162,135 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14280245.817590320?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=27636

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
162,135KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC3HG519070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
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519-936-5675

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Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500