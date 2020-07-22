Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

76,893 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-686-7777

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

847 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N9

519-686-7777

  1. 5415089
  2. 5415089
  3. 5415089
  4. 5415089
  5. 5415089
  6. 5415089
  7. 5415089
  8. 5415089
  9. 5415089
  10. 5415089
  11. 5415089
  12. 5415089
  13. 5415089
  14. 5415089
  15. 5415089
  16. 5415089
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,893KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5415089
  • Stock #: FS: 13422
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC8HZ227956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS: 13422
  • Mileage 76,893 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery | OFFERS A USEFUL SHAPE IN A SMART PACKAGE THAT'S MORE PRACTICAL THAN IT IS STYLISH *Double Cab *Alloy Rims *Excellent Performance *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration * High-Quality Interior *Smooth Engine *Fuel Efficient APPLY FOR A TRUCK THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4th Door

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Chrysler 300
 18,344 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra
 40,660 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 36,968 KM
$42,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

Wharncliffe Auto Group

847 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N9

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory