2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

95,001 KM

Details Description Features

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

95,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5837865
  • Stock #: FS:13621
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC5HZ302502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,001 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS A USEFUL SHAPE IN A SMART PACKAGE THAT'S MORE PRACTICAL THAN IT IS STYLISH *Alloy Rims *Excellent Performance *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine *Fuel Efficient APPLY FOR A TRUCK THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
4th Door
Rear View Camera
Step Bumper

