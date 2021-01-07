Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,685 KM

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

98,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6464172
  • Stock #: OX:5695
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC8HG497042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,685 KM

Vehicle Description

*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

