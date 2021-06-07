Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

159,347 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT|V8 5.3L

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT|V8 5.3L

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,347KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7255499
  • Stock #: 2282
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC5HG159459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

