2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,480 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

LT*Z71 4X4*5.3L V8*ONLY 98KMS*CREW*CERTIFIED

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8190324
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC9HG255496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,480 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

