2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4X4*CREW CAB*LONG BOX*DURAMAX*ONLY 143KMS*CERT
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
143,561KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8468415
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1GC1KUEY7HF239283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 143,561 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
