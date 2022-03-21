$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Work Truck
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
143,572KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8788391
- Stock #: 1001
- VIN: 1GC1KUEY7HF239283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,572 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4