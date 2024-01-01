$8,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark
LT 5dr HB CVT
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,003KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA4HC802824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,003 KM
Vehicle Description
LT 5dr HB CVT Fuel Saving Economy ! Ready for your next big trip save save save here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road London Ontario where "Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
