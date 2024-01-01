Menu
LT 5dr HB CVT Fuel Saving Economy ! Ready for your next big trip save save save here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road London Ontario where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !

2017 Chevrolet Spark

167,003 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT 5dr HB CVT

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT 5dr HB CVT

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,003KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA4HC802824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,003 KM

Vehicle Description

 

LT 5dr HB CVT Fuel Saving Economy ! Ready for your next big trip save save save here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road London Ontario where "Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2017 Chevrolet Spark