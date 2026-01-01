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<p>*CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for Canadian adventures? Dinos Cars has just the vehicle for you! This sharp grey 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT is ready to tackle whatever the road throws your way, from city commutes to weekend getaways. Its stylish exterior and comfortable black interior make it a pleasure to drive, and with a smooth automatic transmission and a fuel-efficient gasoline engine, youll enjoy every mile.</p><p>This Trax LT comes equipped with All-Wheel Drive, giving you confidence and stability in all weather conditions, whether youre navigating icy roads or exploring unpaved paths. With 127,733 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained SUV still has plenty of life left to offer its next owner, providing a fantastic value for those seeking a capable and compact crossover.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any Canadian season with confidence, knowing you have enhanced traction and control on slick roads, snowy trails, or gravel paths.</li><li><strong>Spacious Crossover Utility:</strong> Dont let its compact size fool you; this Trax offers ample cargo space and a flexible interior perfect for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or weekend getaway essentials.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with a seamless automatic gearbox, making your daily commute or long road trips a breeze.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Sink into the stylish and practical black interior, designed for both comfort and durability on your everyday journeys.</li><li><strong>Proven Chevrolet Reliability:</strong> Benefit from the trusted engineering and lasting quality that Chevrolet is known for, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Trax

127,733 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14085435

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,733KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB9HL285322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,733 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Dino's Cars has just the vehicle for you! This sharp grey 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT is ready to tackle whatever the road throws your way, from city commutes to weekend getaways. Its stylish exterior and comfortable black interior make it a pleasure to drive, and with a smooth automatic transmission and a fuel-efficient gasoline engine, you'll enjoy every mile.

This Trax LT comes equipped with All-Wheel Drive, giving you confidence and stability in all weather conditions, whether you're navigating icy roads or exploring unpaved paths. With 127,733 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained SUV still has plenty of life left to offer its next owner, providing a fantastic value for those seeking a capable and compact crossover.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any Canadian season with confidence, knowing you have enhanced traction and control on slick roads, snowy trails, or gravel paths.
  • Spacious Crossover Utility: Don't let its compact size fool you; this Trax offers ample cargo space and a flexible interior perfect for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or weekend getaway essentials.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with a seamless automatic gearbox, making your daily commute or long road trips a breeze.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Sink into the stylish and practical black interior, designed for both comfort and durability on your everyday journeys.
  • Proven Chevrolet Reliability: Benefit from the trusted engineering and lasting quality that Chevrolet is known for, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2017 Chevrolet Trax