$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT CERTIFIED
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,733 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Dino's Cars has just the vehicle for you! This sharp grey 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT is ready to tackle whatever the road throws your way, from city commutes to weekend getaways. Its stylish exterior and comfortable black interior make it a pleasure to drive, and with a smooth automatic transmission and a fuel-efficient gasoline engine, you'll enjoy every mile.
This Trax LT comes equipped with All-Wheel Drive, giving you confidence and stability in all weather conditions, whether you're navigating icy roads or exploring unpaved paths. With 127,733 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained SUV still has plenty of life left to offer its next owner, providing a fantastic value for those seeking a capable and compact crossover.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any Canadian season with confidence, knowing you have enhanced traction and control on slick roads, snowy trails, or gravel paths.
- Spacious Crossover Utility: Don't let its compact size fool you; this Trax offers ample cargo space and a flexible interior perfect for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or weekend getaway essentials.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with a seamless automatic gearbox, making your daily commute or long road trips a breeze.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Sink into the stylish and practical black interior, designed for both comfort and durability on your everyday journeys.
- Proven Chevrolet Reliability: Benefit from the trusted engineering and lasting quality that Chevrolet is known for, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.
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