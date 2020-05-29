2017 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
519-473-1010
1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6
519-473-1010
+ taxes & licensing
low mileage, immaculate in and out, well maintained, BEATS sound system, black leather, 5.7L 8cyl, remote keyless entry, rear spoiler, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat. radio, univ. garage open, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats, rear split seats, 6.5? touch screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6