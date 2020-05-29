Menu
2017 Chrysler 300

2017 Chrysler 300

S - Low Mileage, Well Maintained

2017 Chrysler 300

S - Low Mileage, Well Maintained

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  • 87,238KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5156168
  • Stock #: 192119B
  • VIN: 2C3CCABT4HH646199
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

low mileage, immaculate in and out, well maintained, BEATS sound system, black leather, 5.7L 8cyl, remote keyless entry, rear spoiler, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat. radio, univ. garage open, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats, rear split seats, 6.5? touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

