2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring - Company Vehicle, Well Maintained,

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring - Company Vehicle, Well Maintained,

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,895KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4748604
  • Stock #: 17654DA
  • VIN: 2C4RC1DG0HR686229
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van

company vehicle, well maintained, washed frequently, very clean, black cloth, 3.6L, fwd, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, roof rack, dark tinted windows, 2 power sliding, doors, power rear hatch, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows/mirrors/locks, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seat, quad caption seats, 8.4” touch screen, blindspot monitor, parksense, 7 passenger

