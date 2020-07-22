Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

98,099 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

98,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5470568
  • Stock #: OX:5314
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG4HR745696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OX:5314
  • Mileage 98,099 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
 182,990 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Taurus
 60,493 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Avenger
 187,987 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory