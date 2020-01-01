Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

GT+AWD+Sunroof+Camera+Navigation+New Tires

2017 Dodge Challenger

GT+AWD+Sunroof+Camera+Navigation+New Tires

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4406862
  • Stock #: SP1874
  • VIN: 2C3CDZGG5HH606074
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Dodge Canada! Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty, Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% O.A.C. 

GT+AWD+Sunroof+Rearview Camera+Parking Sensors+UConnect+Navigation+Apple Carplay+Android Auto+Heated Power Leather Seats+Vented Seats+Heated Steering Wheel+Remote Start+Brand New Tires

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$31,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail.

-> 100% Price Match Guarantee On Any Advertised Price. See Store For More Info

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • New Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • COOLED SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • ONE OWNER
  • No accidents
  • Fully loaded
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Accident Free
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • Top Condition
  • Vented Leather Seats
  • Off Lease From Dodge

