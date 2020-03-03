Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,478KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4811892
  • Stock #: CH00182
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG1HH535951
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

BIG & SPORT, THE CHALLENGER OFFERS A COMFORT YOU WONT FIND IN OTHER MUSCLE CARS *Navigation *Leather *Power Roof *Heated Seats *Heated Steering Wheel *Low KMs *Backup Cam *Bluetooth *Satellite Radio *Large Trunk Space *Responsive Transmission *Spacious Interior *Impressive Performance Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-844-338-9948 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Console
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

