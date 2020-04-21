Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392 - One Owner, Super Low Mileage, Perfect Co

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392 - One Owner, Super Low Mileage, Perfect Co

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,265KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4895760
  • Stock #: 20127DA
  • VIN: 2C3CDZDJXHH583133
Exterior Colour
Go Green
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

one owner, super low mileage, perfect condition, includes car cover, books, upgraded air intake, rare colour, 6.4L hemi V8, black leather, RWD, keyless, rear spoiler, alloys, fog lights, dark tinted, power trunk, remote start, tilt, cruise, GPS, power windows/locks/mirrors, air, auto climate, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back up, sat radio, power seat, heated seats, 8.4? touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

