2017 Dodge Charger

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Dodge Canada! Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty, Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% O.A.C.





R/T 5.7L V8 HEMI+Xenon Lights+Sunroof+Rear view Camera+Parking Sensors+UConnect+Heated Power Leather Seats+Vented Seats+Heated Steering Wheel+20" Wheels+Brand New Tires & Brakes





Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!





--519-697-0190--





Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA





OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK!





$31,999





Taxes and licencing extra





NO HIDDEN FEES





Price Includes:





-> Safety Certificate





-> 3 Months Warranty





-> Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)





-> Oil Change





-> CarFax Report





-> Full Interior and exterior detail.





-> 4 Brand New All Season Tires

-> New Front Brakes (Pads & Rotors)

-> New Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors)





-> 100% Price Match Guarantee On Any Advertised Price. See Store For More Info





Operating Hours:





Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM





Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM





Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM





Sunday: Closed





Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!





Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit





Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.





90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info





WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA