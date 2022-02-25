Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

81,000 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

GPS-Blind Spot-20" Wheels-Park Sensors-Cross Traff

2017 Dodge Charger

GPS-Blind Spot-20" Wheels-Park Sensors-Cross Traff

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8349552
  • Stock #: S103652
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG5HH641717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

2017 Dodge Charger Rallye SXT, Driver Convenience Group with Blind Spot Monitor & Cross Traffic, Rallye Appearance Group, finished in Octan Red with Sport Cloth Bucket Seats.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $30,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $96 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.53% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sport Heated Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BEATS Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 81,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM - Valid until July 05, 2022. 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Deduction

