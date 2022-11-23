Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

105,913 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,913KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9435312
  • Stock #: E4443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 105,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Charger or just a Dodge Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Chargers or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE CHARGER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE CHARGER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Charger
* Finished in Grey, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Starter
Sunroof/Moonroof
Memory Seats
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
Dual AC
USB Input
TELESCOPE
5 PASSENGERS
Voice Command/Recognition
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
LEATHER INTERIORS

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

