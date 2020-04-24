Menu
2017 Dodge Durango

GT - Well Equipped, Well Maintained, AWD

2017 Dodge Durango

GT - Well Equipped, Well Maintained, AWD

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,136KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4932612
  Stock #: U9361
  VIN: 1C4RDJDG6HC956523
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

3.6L V6, Amazing Condition, Well Maintained, Well Equipped, Black Leather, 8.4? Touchscreen, GPS, Bluray, 2 Screens, 9 Alpine Speakers, AWD, Power Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

