2017 Dodge Durango

119,874 KM

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  • Listing ID: 5348642
  • Stock #: FS: 13276
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT9HC637861

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,874KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS: 13276
  • Mileage 119,874 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery THE DURANGO ELBOWS ITS WAY TO DRIVEWAYS EVERYWHERE *Power Roof *Leather *All Wheel Drive *Backup cam *Heated Steering Wheel *7 Passenger *V6 *Heated Power Seats *Alloy Rims *Touch Screen *Responsive Transmission Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-444 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

