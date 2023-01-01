Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

103,534 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

NAV LEATHER DVD LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

NAV LEATHER DVD LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

103,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10375362
  • Stock #: FS:16617
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR693971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:16617
  • Mileage 103,534 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV LEATHER DVD LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

