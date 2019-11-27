Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - One Owner, Rustproofed and Undercoated

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - One Owner, Rustproofed and Undercoated

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  1. 4381146
  2. 4381146
  3. 4381146
  4. 4381146
  5. 4381146
  6. 4381146
  7. 4381146
  8. 4381146
  9. 4381146
  10. 4381146
  11. 4381146
  12. 4381146
  13. 4381146
  14. 4381146
  15. 4381146
  16. 4381146
  17. 4381146
  18. 4381146
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,307KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4381146
  • Stock #: 191761A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR883199
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Minivan / Van

one owner, bought and serviced at Oxford Dodge, 5/100 warranty gold, rust and under, cloth, remote keyless entry, roof rack, dark tinted windows, tilt steering, cruise control, CD player, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, sat. radio, 7 passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2016 GMC Savana 2500...
 71,588 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 80,307 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 2,664 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Send A Message