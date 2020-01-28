Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - One Owner, Well Maintained, GPS

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,683KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4592070
  • Stock #: 191676A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6HR617824
Exterior Colour
Velvet Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van

one owner, accident free, very well cared for, black leather, 3.6L, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, DVD system, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, rear air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat. radio, evic or similar, power seat, quad captain seats, 6.5” touch screen, 7 passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

