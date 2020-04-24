Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - Highway Kms, Well Maintained

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - Highway Kms, Well Maintained

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,123KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932606
  • Stock #: 191925A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR781212
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van

one owner, all highway miles, serviced religiously, affordable, fuel efficient, grey cloth, 3.6L V6, remote keyless entry, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

