Goldline Mobility and Conversions
519-453-0480
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Plus-Rear Entry-Manual Ramp
70,915KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: DGC-631
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR878106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,915 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus with Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion.
Contact Our Sales Department for further Information.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Rear Climate Group
