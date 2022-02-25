$22,238+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
Acura West
759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1
519-657-1557
$22,238
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8448600
- Stock #: 7685B
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR830407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade, Comes with New Tires, Air Conditioning, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. CARFAX Canada One Owner White Knuckle Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service!
Vehicle Features
