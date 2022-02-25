Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$22,238

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,238

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

  1. 8448600
  2. 8448600
  3. 8448600
  4. 8448600
  5. 8448600
  6. 8448600
  7. 8448600
  8. 8448600
  9. 8448600
  10. 8448600
  11. 8448600
  12. 8448600
  13. 8448600
  14. 8448600
  15. 8448600
  16. 8448600
  17. 8448600
  18. 8448600
  19. 8448600
Contact Seller

$22,238

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448600
  • Stock #: 7685B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR830407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Comes with New Tires, Air Conditioning, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. CARFAX Canada One Owner White Knuckle Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Power Steering
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acura West

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$22,238 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX Elite...
 134,596 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX A-Spe...
 77,828 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acura West

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

Call Dealer

519-657-XXXX

(click to show)

519-657-1557

Alternate Numbers
1-888-542-2872
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory