2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

149,779 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

866-939-3410

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8504006
  • Stock #: DW0194
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR707227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

