2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Crew Plus -Camera-Leather-Power Doors-Remote Start

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649191
  • Stock #: S103698
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG1HR761603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Stow N Go, Customer Preferred PKG 29L, Driver Convenience Group. Finished in Granite Crystal Metallic.

All-In Price: $28,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $107 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 72 months, O.A.C.-

High Value Options:

Two Owners, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Black Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Doors, 40GB MyGig System, UConnect BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 65,000 KM ---

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Crew Plus
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
CREW PLUS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

