2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus -Camera-Leather-Power Doors-Remote Start
Location
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
- Listing ID: 8649191
- Stock #: S103698
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG1HR761603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Stow N Go, Customer Preferred PKG 29L, Driver Convenience Group. Finished in Granite Crystal Metallic.
All-In Price: $28,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $107 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 72 months, O.A.C.-
High Value Options:
Two Owners, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Black Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Doors, 40GB MyGig System, UConnect BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Dodge Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 65,000 KM ---
Vehicle Features
