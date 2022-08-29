$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
82,593KM
Used
Listing ID: 9084613
- Stock #: E4255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4255
- Mileage 82,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Grand Caravan or just a Dodge Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Grand Caravans or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Grand caravan
* Finished in Silver, makes this Dodge look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Steering
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Rear Air Conditioning
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
LEATHER
MP3 Capability
Power Rear Hatch
Electric Mirrors
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
DUAL – AC
CruiseControl
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
