$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 5 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9084613

9084613 Stock #: E4255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4255

Mileage 82,593 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Mechanical Power Steering Interior remote start STEERING WHEEL Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING 7 PASSENGER Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel Hard Top LEATHER MP3 Capability Power Rear Hatch Electric Mirrors AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) DUAL – AC CruiseControl SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.