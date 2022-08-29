Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,176 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

SXT PREMIUM PLUS*ONLY 126KMS*STOWNGO*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,176KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9274546
  • Stock #: 1003
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR630696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,176 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

