$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 8 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9403498

9403498 Stock #: E4432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 75,820 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.