2017 Dodge Journey
SE
132,189KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10426836
- Stock #: E4931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4931
- Mileage 132,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Interior
Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Tilt Wheel
Keyless GO
Hard Top
MP3 Capability
Third Seat
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
