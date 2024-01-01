Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

227,339 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

CROSSROADS, LEATHER, NAVI, LOADED, CERTIFIED

2017 Dodge Journey

CROSSROADS, LEATHER, NAVI, LOADED, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1719762396
  2. 1719762397
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,339KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG6HT549021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,339 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2017 Dodge Journey