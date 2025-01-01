Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

195,152 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, CERTIFED

12348090

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, CERTIFED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,152KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB2HT621887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,152 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Dodge Journey