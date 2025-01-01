Menu
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad 7PASS LEATHER

2017 Dodge Journey

146,125 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,125KM
VIN 3C4PDDGG1HT623199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:17983
  • Mileage 146,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Dodge Journey