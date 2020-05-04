Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,864KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4967730
  • Stock #: E2607
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Journey or just a Dodge Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Journeys or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Journey
* Finished in Blue, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Wiper
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • 7 PASSENGER
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Hard Top
  • LEATHER
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • USB Input
  • Independent Climate Control
  • CD in Dash
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • RR SIDE AIRBAG
  • LR SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

