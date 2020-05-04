2017 Dodge Journey

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Rear Wiper

Floor mats Seating 7 PASSENGER

Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD

Additional Features Tilt Wheel

Hard Top

LEATHER

Bluetooth Connectivity

MP3 Capability

USB Input

Independent Climate Control

CD in Dash

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

RR SIDE AIRBAG

LR SIDE AIRBAG

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER

DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.