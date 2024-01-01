Menu
EXPRESS QUAD 4WD BACKUP-CAM LOADED MINT CONDITION! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

2017 Dodge Ram 1500

134,209 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Ram 1500

EXPRESS QUAD 4WD BACKUP-CAM LOADED MINT CONDITION!

2017 Dodge Ram 1500

EXPRESS QUAD 4WD BACKUP-CAM LOADED MINT CONDITION!

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,209KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FT6HS776499

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # FS:16940
  • Mileage 134,209 KM

EXPRESS QUAD 4WD BACKUP-CAM LOADED MINT CONDITION! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Power Locks

Interior

tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2017 Dodge Ram 1500