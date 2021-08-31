2017 Ford E450 Super Duty

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,900 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 4 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7780743

7780743 Stock #: C38415

C38415 VIN: 1FDXE4FS0HDC38415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray Vinyl

Body Style Box Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 74,404 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Trip Computer Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Vinyl Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.