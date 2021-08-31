2017 Ford E450 Super Duty

+ taxes & licensing
E450.16 Ft. multi van whith ramp,walk through.flat floor.four new tires.new brakes and rotors.former daily rental.new front valance and license plate bracket will be installed.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
