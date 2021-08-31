Menu
2017 Ford E450 Super Duty

74,404 KM

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2017 Ford E450 Super Duty

2017 Ford E450 Super Duty

16 FT.MULTI VAN BODY FRP

2017 Ford E450 Super Duty

16 FT.MULTI VAN BODY FRP

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,404KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7780743
  • Stock #: C38415
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS0HDC38415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,404 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450.16 Ft. multi van whith ramp,walk through.flat floor.four new tires.new brakes and rotors.former daily rental.new front valance and license plate bracket will be installed.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Vinyl Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

519-657-8497
