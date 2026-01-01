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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Discover the perfect blend of versatility and style with this certified 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD, now available at Dinos Cars. This eye-catching white SUV boasts a sophisticated black interior, offering a comfortable and premium experience for every drive. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the reliable all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in all Canadian conditions. With a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Ford Edge is ready for your everyday adventures.</p><p>This 2017 Ford Edge has been meticulously inspected and certified, ensuring you peace of mind on the road. It has traveled 112,382 kilometers, a testament to its enduring quality and the care it has received. The spacious interior and functional design make it an ideal choice for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped crossover. Come down to Dinos Cars and see why this certified Ford Edge is the smart choice for your next vehicle.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned Assurance:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Ford Edge has undergone a rigorous inspection and certification process, offering enhanced peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any Canadian weather with the advanced AWD system, providing superior traction and stability for a secure and enjoyable ride.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV / Crossover Versatility:</strong> Ample cargo space and a comfortable cabin make this Edge perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Premium SEL Trim:</strong> Experience elevated comfort and convenience with the well-appointed SEL trim, designed to enhance your driving pleasure.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless shifting and responsive performance, making every journey through the city or on the highway a breeze.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Ford Edge

112,382 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14177632

2017 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

  1. 1780004589306
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  5. 1780004591095
  6. 1780004591531
  7. 1780004591938
  8. 1780004592371
  9. 1780004592842
  10. 1780004593240
  11. 1780004593646
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  14. 1780004594867
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,382KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J88HBB53834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,382 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Discover the perfect blend of versatility and style with this certified 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD, now available at Dino's Cars. This eye-catching white SUV boasts a sophisticated black interior, offering a comfortable and premium experience for every drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the reliable all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in all Canadian conditions. With a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Ford Edge is ready for your everyday adventures.

This 2017 Ford Edge has been meticulously inspected and certified, ensuring you peace of mind on the road. It has traveled 112,382 kilometers, a testament to its enduring quality and the care it has received. The spacious interior and functional design make it an ideal choice for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped crossover. Come down to Dino's Cars and see why this certified Ford Edge is the smart choice for your next vehicle.

Here are 5 features that truly make this 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD stand out:

  • Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Ford Edge has undergone a rigorous inspection and certification process, offering enhanced peace of mind.
  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any Canadian weather with the advanced AWD system, providing superior traction and stability for a secure and enjoyable ride.
  • Spacious SUV / Crossover Versatility: Ample cargo space and a comfortable cabin make this Edge perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
  • Premium SEL Trim: Experience elevated comfort and convenience with the well-appointed SEL trim, designed to enhance your driving pleasure.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and responsive performance, making every journey through the city or on the highway a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2017 Ford Edge