$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
4dr SEL AWD CERTIFIED
2017 Ford Edge
4dr SEL AWD CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,382 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and style with this certified 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD, now available at Dino's Cars. This eye-catching white SUV boasts a sophisticated black interior, offering a comfortable and premium experience for every drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the reliable all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in all Canadian conditions. With a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Ford Edge is ready for your everyday adventures.
This 2017 Ford Edge has been meticulously inspected and certified, ensuring you peace of mind on the road. It has traveled 112,382 kilometers, a testament to its enduring quality and the care it has received. The spacious interior and functional design make it an ideal choice for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped crossover. Come down to Dino's Cars and see why this certified Ford Edge is the smart choice for your next vehicle.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Ford Edge has undergone a rigorous inspection and certification process, offering enhanced peace of mind.
- Intelligent All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any Canadian weather with the advanced AWD system, providing superior traction and stability for a secure and enjoyable ride.
- Spacious SUV / Crossover Versatility: Ample cargo space and a comfortable cabin make this Edge perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
- Premium SEL Trim: Experience elevated comfort and convenience with the well-appointed SEL trim, designed to enhance your driving pleasure.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and responsive performance, making every journey through the city or on the highway a breeze.
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