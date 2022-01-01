2017 Ford Edge

$31,495 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 9 1 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8137075

8137075 Stock #: 917506-FS:14972

917506-FS:14972 VIN: 2FMPK3J81HBC00096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 917506-FS:14972

Mileage 89,916 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Interior Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.