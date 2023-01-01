$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 6 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10286670

10286670 Stock #: E4861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4861

Mileage 79,676 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Seating 5 Passenger Cloth Seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Hard Top Electric Mirrors HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles SEAT TYPE – BUCKET AM FM CDFOG LIGHTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.