Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10500243

10500243 Stock #: 1096A

1096A VIN: 1FMCU9GD9HUD62620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

