Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

121,873 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 121KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 121KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1722130447
  2. 1722130455
  3. 1722130457
  4. 1722130460
  5. 1722130464
  6. 1722130467
  7. 1722130788
  8. 1722130788
  9. 1722130787
  10. 1722130610
  11. 1722130789
  12. 1722130788
  13. 1722130788
  14. 1722130627
  15. 1722130788
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,873KM
Good Condition
VIN 1fmcu0gd9hud32108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,873 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT, 4X4, SUV, RUNS GREAT, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Escape XLT, 4X4, SUV, RUNS GREAT, AS IS SPECIAL 246,390 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Civic DX-G, AUTO, ONLY 150KMS, SEDAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Honda Civic DX-G, AUTO, ONLY 150KMS, SEDAN, CERTIFIED 151,244 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma 4X4, ACCESS CAB, 4 CYLINDER, MANUAL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4X4, ACCESS CAB, 4 CYLINDER, MANUAL, CERT 218,681 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape