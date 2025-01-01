Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Escape or just a Ford Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Suvs in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Ford Escapes or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD ESCAPE!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW FORD ESCAPE INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options that you will enjoy.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Escape<br/> * Finished in White, makes this Ford look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2017 Ford Escape

90,762 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12089095

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,762KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Escape or just a Ford Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Escapes or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD ESCAPE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD ESCAPE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Escape
* Finished in White, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Fold Flat Rear Seats

Interior

Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation

Safety

Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Occupant sensing airbag
Tire pressure warning
Automatic Emergency Braking

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Multi-Zone Climate Control
Keyless Entry Start
Power Liftgate Trunk
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in London, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 87,386 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in London, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 88,571 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in London, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta 91,355 KM $24,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape